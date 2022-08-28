Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.58

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $8.59. Koss shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 154,755 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of -1.12.

In other Koss news, Director William Jesse Sweasy bought 17,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,384.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $119,384.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 51.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

