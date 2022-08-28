Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.58

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $8.59. Koss shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 154,755 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Koss Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of -1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.