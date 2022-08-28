Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $420.66

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.66 ($5.08) and traded as high as GBX 496 ($5.99). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 478.80 ($5.79), with a volume of 359,669 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.29 ($7.01).

Lancashire Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.81.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

