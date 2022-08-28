Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Lantronix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Trading Down 13.5 %

Lantronix stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

