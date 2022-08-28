Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Raffi Babikian Sells 50,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,000.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$10,250.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of TSE LAM opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources ( TSE:LAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

