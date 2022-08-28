Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Raffi Babikian Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAMGet Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,000.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 29th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$13,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 14th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$10,250.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of TSE LAM opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Laramide Resources



Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

