Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $259.90

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 259.90 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 261.80 ($3.16). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 6,466,866 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 343.17 ($4.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,780.48 ($29,942.58). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,633.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

