Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Lennox International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $242.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $339.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lennox International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
