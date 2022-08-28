Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $242.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $339.18.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lennox International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

