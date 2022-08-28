Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $99,845.26 and approximately $34.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

