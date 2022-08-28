Macy’s, Inc. (M) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 3rd

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Macy’s Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE M opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

