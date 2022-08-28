MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of MAG Silver worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MAG Silver by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Price Performance

About MAG Silver

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

