Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 127,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,989.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,363,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,553,151.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,584 shares of company stock worth $92,892. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,902,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

