Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.01 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.