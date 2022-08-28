Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $351.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

