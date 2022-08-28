Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

