Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $44.58 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $781,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

