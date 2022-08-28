Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,548 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortis were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Fortis Trading Down 1.7 %

Fortis Cuts Dividend

FTS opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.