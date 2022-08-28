Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 112,816 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,816 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,698,350. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

