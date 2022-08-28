Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 145,914 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,914 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,778 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 94.9% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

