Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 15,650 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GMS were worth $28,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,661 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GMS by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

