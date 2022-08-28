Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,552 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

EPR opened at $45.54 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

EPR Properties Profile



EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

