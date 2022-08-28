MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,265,000 after acquiring an additional 139,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.