MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 4.5 %

MELI opened at $877.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $810.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $915.91. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.