Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.44

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.44 and traded as high as $29.89. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 9,787 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.47%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 3,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $86,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at $549,179.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 472,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Articles

