Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Midatech Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MTP opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.