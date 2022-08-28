MinePlex Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $120.71 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,073,735 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog.
Buying and Selling MinePlex
