Mirror Protocol (MIR) One Day Volume Hits $5.66 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and $5.66 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

