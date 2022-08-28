Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Modiv Price Performance
Shares of MDV stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Modiv has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $89.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.