Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of MDV stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Modiv has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

Modiv Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. ( NYSE:MDV Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

