Monero Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00730753 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

