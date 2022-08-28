Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0059

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $97,097.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083833 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

