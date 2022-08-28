MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

MSADY opened at $15.09 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

