NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.93

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.93 and traded as high as $48.80. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 12,769 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $349.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.