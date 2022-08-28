Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.0391 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.45 million and $206,456.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00158472 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004026 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129179 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,230,420 coins and its circulating supply is 62,718,618 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
