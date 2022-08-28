Neutron Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded 155.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $62,628.07 and $20.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00056648 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars.

