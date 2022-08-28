NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,395 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $114,818,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 673,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,570,000 after acquiring an additional 430,329 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

