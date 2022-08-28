Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NSC opened at $252.99 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

