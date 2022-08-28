Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 16th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $217,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $217,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,878 shares in the company, valued at $367,726.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,948 shares of company stock valued at $78,816 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.