Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $10.84 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

