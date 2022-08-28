Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

