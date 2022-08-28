Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $257.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.40. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

