Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

