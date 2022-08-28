Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

