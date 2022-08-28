Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

