Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

