Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.7 %

HON stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average is $190.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.