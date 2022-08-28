Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Masco worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 4.3 %

MAS stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.