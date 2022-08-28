Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.2 %

AMD stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,413. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

