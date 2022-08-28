Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Avalara worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avalara by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avalara by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avalara to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

