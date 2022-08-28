Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Infosys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.