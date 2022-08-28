Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $30.38 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

