Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $355.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

