Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 376.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

ROL stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $18,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,971,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,279,158.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

